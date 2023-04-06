Jesmin’s whereabouts two hours after being picked up remain unknown  

Joint secretary Enamul Haque claimed that he went to Naogaon on 22 March for official work from Rajshahi. On that day at 11:00 am he informed a RAB patrol team at Naogaon bus stand about being cheated, Immediately, the RAB team came to Mukti to arrest Jesmin. She was arrested by RAB at 11:50am. RAB interrogated Jesmin in front of the witnesses. Later, during the interrogation, Jesmin fell ill. She was immediately admitted to Naogaon Hospital.

The time mentioned on the list is also shown 12:30 pm. However, Abu Hayat, a witness to the list, told Prothom Alo that RAB took his signature on a paper around 10:30 am after Jesmin was detained.

But RAB denied that Jesmin was in RAB's custody for two hours from 10:30am to 12:30pm.

The RAB team that picked up Jesmin is attached to Jaipurhat camp of RAB-5. These correspondents have tried several times in the past two days to reach RAB-5 captain lieutenant colonel Riyaz Shahriar over phone, but failed. The correspondents could not see him while visiting to the RAB-5 captain's office in Rajshahi on Wednesday afternoon.

Then Khandaker Al Moin, director of legal and media wing of RAB headquarters was contacted. He told Prothom Alo that there was a witness when Jasmin was detained. She was arrested in front of the witness. After the arrest, Jasmin fell ill while being taken to the police station after printing documents and completion of other formalities.

This RAB spokesperson said, the times mentioned in the statement about the detention, were all approximate times. Jesmin was arrested in front of the witness at the time mentioned in the statement.

When contacted the plaintiff of the case, Enamul Haque, refused to speak citing that the matter is under trial in the court.

The correspondent talked to Jesmin's uncle Nazmul Haque who is also the councilor of Ward no. 4 of Naogaon Sadar Municipality, on Tuesday afternoon at Naogaon court premises. He told Prothom Alo that Jesmin usually leaves home after 9:00am for the office. Jasmin left at the same time that day. She was picked up by RAB between 9:30am and 10:30am.

Nazmul Haque said, "I want to know Jesmin’s whereabouts for the two hours before the mentioned time of detention in the statement and what happened to her during that time."