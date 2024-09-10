Indian media falsely blames BGB for killing Swarna Das, mentions 'communal persecution' as reason 

An Indian media outlet, OpIndia, has claimed that the Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) shot Swarna Das dead in the morning on 2 September, when she, along with her parents, was illegally going to India to escape ‘ongoing religious persecution of Hindus in the Islamic Nation.’

The incident came to light when the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) spotted the body at the zero point. The Bangladeshi authorities were unable to retrieve her body as she died within Indian territory.

The OpIndia quoted Tripura Times while blaming the BGB firing for Swarna Das' death. However, neither the OpInida, nor the Tripura Times mentioned any direct statement from the victim's family or any of the Indian authorities in favour of their claims. Both the reports were based on anonymous sources.

Also, the Tripura Times did not mention any communal violence of persecution on the Hindus in Bangladesh.