No more diffidence during puberty

Teenage girls and young women will have to overcome the social and family barriers regarding reproductive health. They should break the ‘taboo’ and start talking openly in this regard. Teachers at educational institutions still hesitate to talk about puberty or reproductive health. Even in the family, many feel embarrassed to talk about these matters. This reticence is a major obstacle in the medical treatment of teenage girls and young women. Everyone needs to be aware about reproductive health from their teenage years.

Speakers at a workshop titled “Teen and Youth Friendly Reproductive Health Services”, organised at a local restaurant in the Jail Road area of Sylhet on Tuesday, made these observations. The Pathfinder International Bangladesh and Prothom Alo jointly organised the workshop in association with the "Happy Life” project of international development agency USAID.

Prothom Alo Sylhet Bandhushava assisted in organising the event. Over 50 students studying in different schools, colleges and universities of Sylhet participated in the workshop. The students received certificates at the end of the workshop.