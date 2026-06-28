Verdict today in case over shooting of youth hanging from ledge, killing of 2 others

The International Crimes Tribunal is set to deliver its verdict today, Sunday, in a crimes against humanity case over the shooting of a young man while he was hanging from the ledge of an under-construction building in Rampura during the July Mass Uprising, as well as the killing of two other victims. The verdict will be broadcast live.

The case has five accused, including former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman.

The three-member International Crimes Tribunal-1, headed by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar, will pronounce the verdict. The other members of the tribunal are Justice Shafiul Alam and Justice Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.