International Crimes Tribunal
Verdict today in case over shooting of youth hanging from ledge, killing of 2 others
The International Crimes Tribunal is set to deliver its verdict today, Sunday, in a crimes against humanity case over the shooting of a young man while he was hanging from the ledge of an under-construction building in Rampura during the July Mass Uprising, as well as the killing of two other victims. The verdict will be broadcast live.
The case has five accused, including former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman.
The three-member International Crimes Tribunal-1, headed by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar, will pronounce the verdict. The other members of the tribunal are Justice Shafiul Alam and Justice Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.
This will be the fifth verdict delivered by the tribunal in cases involving crimes against humanity committed during the July Mass Uprising. According to the prosecution, 13 witnesses testified in the case.
Four of the accused remain fugitives. They are former DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman—who has already been sentenced to death in the Chankharpul case—former Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of DMP’s Khilgaon Division Md Rashedul Islam, former Rampura Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Mashiur Rahman, and former Sub-Inspector (SI) Tarikul Islam Bhuiyan.
The remaining accused, former Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Rampura Police Outpost Chanchal Chandra Sarkar, is currently in custody.
The accused face three charges in the case. The first alleges that they shot dead Md Nadim Hossain in the Banasree area of Rampura on the afternoon of 19 July, 2024.
The second concerns the shooting and critically injuring Amir Hossain while he was hanging from the ledge of an under-construction building in the same area on the same day.
The third charge relates to the shooting that pierced the head of seven-year-old Basit Khan Musa in Banasree that afternoon, with the same bullet also killing his grandmother, Maya Islam.
Closing arguments completed in Rampura ledge shooting case
The tribunal’s investigation agency submitted its investigation report to the Office of the Chief Prosecutor on 31 July last year. After reviewing the report, the prosecution filed formal charges before the tribunal on 7 August. Charges were framed against the accused on 18 September.
The tribunal began recording witness testimony on 23 October, concluding the process on 13 January this year. Closing arguments ended on 3 February, after which the case was kept pending for judgment.
The tribunal had initially fixed 4 March for delivering the verdict. However, following a petition by the prosecution, the judgment was deferred. On 15 June, the tribunal set today, 21 June, as the new date for pronouncing the verdict.