Foreign ministry launches report on enhancing Saudi-Bangladesh economic engagement

Ministry of foreign affairs today unveiled a comprehensive report on enhancing economic engagement between Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh.

The ministry prepared the report titled “Enhancing Saudi-Bangladesh Economic Engagement, Trends, Key Challenges & Long-term Growth Prospects” under its initiative with research support from Policy Exchange, a private policy think tank based in Dhaka.

Md Nazrul Islam, secretary (east) of the foreign affairs ministry, provided the audience with the background and context of the report, emphasizing its significance in strengthening Saudi-Bangladesh relations followed by a presentation of the salient features of the report by M Masrur Reaz, chairman and CEO of Policy Exchange.

Foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain reaffirmed the interim government’s dedication to streamlining processes to facilitate investment in Bangladesh, signaling a renewed commitment to removing barriers for foreign investors.