Foreign ministry launches report on enhancing Saudi-Bangladesh economic engagement
Ministry of foreign affairs today unveiled a comprehensive report on enhancing economic engagement between Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh.
The ministry prepared the report titled “Enhancing Saudi-Bangladesh Economic Engagement, Trends, Key Challenges & Long-term Growth Prospects” under its initiative with research support from Policy Exchange, a private policy think tank based in Dhaka.
Md Nazrul Islam, secretary (east) of the foreign affairs ministry, provided the audience with the background and context of the report, emphasizing its significance in strengthening Saudi-Bangladesh relations followed by a presentation of the salient features of the report by M Masrur Reaz, chairman and CEO of Policy Exchange.
Foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain reaffirmed the interim government’s dedication to streamlining processes to facilitate investment in Bangladesh, signaling a renewed commitment to removing barriers for foreign investors.
Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed echoed this sentiment by sharing ongoing reform initiatives in Bangladesh aimed at creating an investor-friendly environment.
Saudi ambassador to Dhaka Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan highlighted Saudi Arabia’s unwavering support for Bangladesh while acknowledging challenges previously faced by Saudi investors. He reiterated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to fostering a stronger economic partnership.
Foreign secretary Md Jashim Uddin reflected on the shared historical linkages and values between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia while calling for enhanced engagements among the businessmen and relevant stakeholders in areas of mutual economic cooperation.
The report offers an in-depth insights and analyses into the potential economic engagements between Bangladesh and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, says the press release issued by the foreign ministry.
The report is expected to serve as a guide for preparing a roadmap for both the governments and the private sectors, outlining a time-bound and action-oriented strategies to overcome challenges and unlock the full potential of the Bangladesh-Saudi Arabia economic partnership, the press release adds.