Influence operation threats are evolving rapidly

Marjuka Binte Afzal expressed her eagerness to explore how Russian influence operations function. “You are more likely to discuss those things which are shown as significant ones to you,” she said while elaborating how influence operations can have impacts on peoples’ minds. Further, she stressed on the importance of understanding the true goals of different influence operations. She also mentioned some terms like gatekeeping information, agenda setting, deepfake etc. to analyze the relation of those attribute to modern-day influence operations. “We as young people need to practice patience,” she said while urging the need of shaping the reactions of people after receiving certain information. She also expressed concern regarding the lack of well-established fact-checking mechanisms in the news outlets of Bangladesh.

During the interactive session how influence operations can be deployed in a positive way, role of non-state actors, how to cope with the threats, impacts of geopolitical rivalries on influence operations, need of diversifying research etc. issues were raised and discussed. When questioned about the gullibility of people towards any information, Marjuka Binte Afzal mentioned that people tend to be more gullible when he or she is ignorant; one can be influenced more when there is lack of understanding regarding a certain topic. So awareness must be built. Social resiliency can be a key tool against influence operations.

Ambassadors and delegates from different embassies, former Bangladeshi ambassadors, journalists, academicians, representatives from different organisations and students attended the event.