Fifth-grader shot dead while shutting window amid tear gas

Shafkat Samir, an 11-year-old boy and a fifth-grade student, was closing a window of his home to stay safe from the rampant firing of tear gas shells during massive clashes over the quota reform protests at Kafrul in the city's Mirpur area on Friday afternoon.

In the blink of an eye, a bullet pierced his head, entering through his eye and exiting through the back of his head, and he died on the spot. His uncle -- Mashiur Rahman, 17 -- also sustained bullet injuries to his shoulder at the same time.

During a visit to the residence on Tuesday, it was seen that the Child’s reading table was still beside the window, with his books, plastic toys, and the floor stained with blood.