Quota reform movement
Fifth-grader shot dead while shutting window amid tear gas
Shafkat Samir, an 11-year-old boy and a fifth-grade student, was closing a window of his home to stay safe from the rampant firing of tear gas shells during massive clashes over the quota reform protests at Kafrul in the city's Mirpur area on Friday afternoon.
In the blink of an eye, a bullet pierced his head, entering through his eye and exiting through the back of his head, and he died on the spot. His uncle -- Mashiur Rahman, 17 -- also sustained bullet injuries to his shoulder at the same time.
During a visit to the residence on Tuesday, it was seen that the Child’s reading table was still beside the window, with his books, plastic toys, and the floor stained with blood.
Shafkat was buried at his maternal grandfather’s place in Ashulia. His father -- Sakibur Rahman, 34, a private service holder -- had just returned to the residence after the burial, while his mother -- Fariya Ibnat, 28 -- could not bring herself to return to the site where her only child had died.
While talking to Prothom Alo, Sakibur broke down in tears repeatedly. Recounting the tragic moments, a tearful Sakibur Rahman said he noticed firing and sound grenade attacks from helicopters when he was near Bakultala field in the afternoon on Friday.
I followed the police’s suggestion and convinced Sakibur to sign a letter stating that he had no complaints and would not file a case
He rushed home but came to know about the shooting at his residence on the way. He found his only son Samir lying lifeless on the floor after reaching home. He rushed to a nearby clinic, but the physicians confirmed that Samir had passed away already.
Meanwhile, Ismail Hossain, a senior citizen of the locality and a member of the governing Bangladesh Awami League’s Dhaka city unit, came to the hospital and took Sakibur to the Kafrul police station. He, along with other apparent well-wishers, advised Sakibur to refrain from pursuing legal avenues for justice and to fulfill his duty by burying the body as quickly as possible.
Sakibur was convinced by their words and did not file any lawsuit over the death of his only son.
When asked about the issue, Ismail Hossain said, “We had two alternatives – pursuing an autopsy and other legal complications instead of burying the body, or supporting the locals who wanted to bring out a protest with the body.”
The police station presented me with a written form, saying that if I didn't sign, there would be many troubles, including investigation, interrogation, and providing evidence
He continued, “I followed the police’s suggestion and convinced Sakibur to sign a letter stating that he had no complaints and would not file a case.”
A group of outraged youth gathered outside the hospital and tried to bring out a procession with the corpse.
Recalling the incident, Sakibur said in a trembling voice, “The police station presented me with a written form, saying that if I didn't sign, there would be many troubles, including investigation, interrogation, and providing evidence. The corpse would become a political tool.”
About the form, the father recalled the writings as, “I have no complaints over the incident, and I don’t want to file a case. After taking my son’s body, I will go to bury it.”
He continued, “When the form printed with those sentences was presented before me, I thought about only a few things – I have lost my son, and he faced an extremely painful death. Nothing would be more painful than if I couldn’t even bury him in time. With this in mind, I signed the paper.”
Sakibur said they followed all the rules and regulations and were never involved in any anti-government activities.
“We have kept all of our family members indoors after the imposition of the curfew. If we can't remain safe in our own home, where will we go? I support the Awami League… my family, and most of the locals do so. We voted for the Awami League in the last elections. There is no one who can create large-scale chaos here.”
“Why did this happen to us? Why did they shoot at our residence? What kind of law is this?” he lamented.
This report first appeared in the print version of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Misbahul Haque.