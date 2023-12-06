Two 15-storey buildings lying unused, four more to be constructed

The two 15-storey buildings constructed for the accommodation of government officials and employees in Aliganj of Narayanganj have been lying unused for three years.

The construction works of four other buildings are proceeding slowly now. There are doubts as to whether the government employees will be interested to live there or not.

The buildings have been erected in a place known as the Aliganj playground. The locals protested when the public works department took up the project. People from different walks of life, including freedom fighters, sports organisers, children and teenagers, formed human chains, blocked the streets and submitted a mass petition to the district administration. However, the project wasn’t stopped.

The project to construct six buildings got government approval in January 2016. The construction of two buildings ended in June 2020.