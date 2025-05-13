Women who participated in mass uprising now harassed on social media

According to her, this force, composed of several hundred women, will work on issues including cyberbullying against women. Their job will be to monitor incidents of harassment throughout the day and create alternative narratives.

Professor Giti Ara Nasreen from the Mass Communication and Journalism Department at Dhaka University pointed out that abusive language toward women has become embedded in every aspect of life.

“There are expressions of violence against women everywhere - in speech, or behaviour,” she said.

She further said compromises have continuously been made regarding women's issues over different government regimes.

“What we understand now is that, after the July uprising, women are no longer willing to tolerate violence. The women will no longer allow space in this Bangladesh to those whose actions reflect that they are violent against women. If the uprising gave us anything, it is this: we want change. And we have seen that change in women,” Giti Ara Nasreen stated.

Addressing the event, writer and researcher Maha Mirza said, “During the July uprising, men and women demonstrated standing side by side. No one made any distinctions at that time. But after the 5 August, we gradually witnessed the rise of an extremist force that started targeting and oppressing women in various ways.”