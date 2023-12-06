BNP's Amir Khasru, Emran Saleh, Zahir Uddin denied bail

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Organisational Secretary Syed Emran Saleh, and Media Cell Convener Zahir Uddin were denied bail in the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court.
The First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Faisal Atiq Bin Quader rendered the decision on Wednesday.
Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury's lawyer, Syed Zainul Abedin, confirmed this information to Prothom Alo.
Lawyer Zainul Abedin stated that the court rejected the bail petitions of Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Zahir Uddin, both of whom were arrested in a case filed in connection with the killing of police constable Amirul Islam at Paltan police station.
Additionally, the bail petition of Syed Emran Saleh was also rejected in the case related to the snatching of weapons, filed at the same police station.
Zainul Abedin, Deputy Legal Affairs Secretary of BNP, has stated that they intend to apply to the High Court for the bail of Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Emran Saleh, and Zahir Uddin. The decision follows the rejection of their bail pleas by the Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court of Dhaka.
On 22 November, the bail plea of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was also rejected by the Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court of Dhaka in a case related to the attack on the Chief Justice's residence, filed at Ramna Model police station.
On 28 October, a large-scale rally organised by BNP took place at Naya Paltan in the capital. The event was marred by a violent clash between BNP leaders, workers, and the police. Tragically, during the clash, policeman Amirul lost his life.
Following the incident, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the Secretary-General of BNP, was arrested on 29 October.
Subsequently, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Zahir Uddin Swapan were arrested on 2 November, while Syed Emran Saleh was arrested on 4 November in connection with the clash.