BNP's Amir Khasru, Emran Saleh, Zahir Uddin denied bail

Additionally, the bail petition of Syed Emran Saleh was also rejected in the case related to the snatching of weapons, filed at the same police station.

Zainul Abedin, Deputy Legal Affairs Secretary of BNP, has stated that they intend to apply to the High Court for the bail of Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Emran Saleh, and Zahir Uddin. The decision follows the rejection of their bail pleas by the Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court of Dhaka.