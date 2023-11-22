BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul denied bail

A Dhaka court has rejected the bail plea of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
Acting judge of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court, Faisal Bin Atique, passed the order today, Wednesday.
Mirza Fakhrul’s lawyer Golam Mostafa Khan confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
Earlier, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s lawyers argued in the court for his bail after 2:00 pm.
Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court’s public prosecutor (PP) Abdullah Abu opposed the bail plea.
After hearing the arguments of both sides, the court rejected the bail plea.
Earlier, on 2 November, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s lawyers appealed for his bail at the Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge Court.
Mirza Fakhrul is in jail on charges of attacking the residence of the chief justice. He was arrested on 29 October. Later, a bail petition was filed at Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court.
The court on that day passed an order to send him to jail rejecting the bail petition.
Mirza Fakhrul's lawyer Syed Joynul Abedin that day said the BNP secretary general was unwell. He has been implicated in this case for political harassment.
However, opposing the bail of Mirza Fakhrul, PP Abdullah Abu said in the court that BNP-Jamaat has carried out violence in the name of the rally.
Mirza Fakhrul's bail application was scheduled to be heard in Dhaka's Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court on 20 November. However, the hearing was not held that day as PP fell sick.