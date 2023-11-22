BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul denied bail

After hearing the arguments of both sides, the court rejected the bail plea.

Earlier, on 2 November, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s lawyers appealed for his bail at the Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge Court.

Mirza Fakhrul is in jail on charges of attacking the residence of the chief justice. He was arrested on 29 October. Later, a bail petition was filed at Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

The court on that day passed an order to send him to jail rejecting the bail petition.