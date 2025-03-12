HC grants bail to Shomi Kaiser

The High Court on Wednesday granted bail to actress and ex-president of e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) Shomi Kaiser in an attempted murder case.

The High Court bench of Justice Abu Taher Mohammad Saifur Rahman and Justice Mohammad Shawkat Ali Chowdhury passed the order.

Barrister Hamidul Misbah stood for Shomi Kaiser while Deputy Attorney General Jisan Haider and Assistant Attorney General ABM Ibrahim Khalil appeared on behalf of the state.

A businessman named Ishtiaq Mahmud was injured in an attack during the July movement and a case of attempted murder was filed at Uttara East Police Station on 29 September last year in connection with the attack.