HC grants bail to Shomi Kaiser
The High Court on Wednesday granted bail to actress and ex-president of e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) Shomi Kaiser in an attempted murder case.
The High Court bench of Justice Abu Taher Mohammad Saifur Rahman and Justice Mohammad Shawkat Ali Chowdhury passed the order.
Barrister Hamidul Misbah stood for Shomi Kaiser while Deputy Attorney General Jisan Haider and Assistant Attorney General ABM Ibrahim Khalil appeared on behalf of the state.
A businessman named Ishtiaq Mahmud was injured in an attack during the July movement and a case of attempted murder was filed at Uttara East Police Station on 29 September last year in connection with the attack.
Shomi Kaiser was arrested in this case on 5 November and she was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on 9 November.
She filed a bail petition with the High Court after failing to secure bail at the lower court.
After hearing the appeal, the High Court issued a rule on 10 December granting her interim bail. The state filed an appeal to the Appellate Division to stay the bail order.
On 12 December, the Appellate Division's chamber court stayed her bail.
Later the Appellate Division sent the rule hearing to the bench led by Justice Abu Taher Mohammad Saifur Rahman where the hearing took place.