JnU student commits suicide at home after posting note on Facebook

The student Amman Siddique was contacted several times but could not be found.

However, Assistant Proctor Deen Islam, whose name is mentioned in the post, said, “I saw the girl almost one and a half years ago. Some of their classmates come to the proctor's office. At that time the then proctor Mustafa Kamal sir, myself and some other assistant proctors were in the office. The girl used to send SMS to her friends using a fake ID. We were told that a complaint had been filed with the police station. Later the girl confessed her guilt. Then her family members requested to withdraw the GD. Then all the proctorial team met and decided to keep her under observation for three months. GD will be withdrawn if there is no problem. I never spoke to the girl alone. CCTV footage or a written complaint in the proctor's office can also be understood. Please investigate the incident. Punish me if I am guilty. But please don't make me guilty in advance. Otherwise, I will have to commit suicide also.”

In this regard, Jagannath University proctor professor Jahangir Hossain said, “We have learnt about the matter. The dead student accused one of our Proctoral Team members as responsible for her death. The Honourable Vice-Chancellor has orally given an order to suspend him temporarily. Further action will be taken subject to investigation in the legal process.”