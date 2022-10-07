Errors in birth certificates, thousands seek correction

Tasnim Ibn Faiz (34) has a total of seven errors including wrong Bangla and English spellings of his name and his mother’s name and with wrong Bangla spelling of her father’s name, in her birth certificate.

His younger brother Raihan Ibn Faiz came to the office of Dhaka North City Corporation Zone 5 in the capital’s Karwan Bazar area with the application to rectify those errors on 4 October. He was informed that the corrections will be done within seven to eight working days.

Md Shawkat was found going from one room to another at the office of registrar general, birth and death registration located by the secretariat on 3 October.