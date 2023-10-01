Past electoral controversies exert pressure on us: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has acknowledged that the election commission is facing significant pressure due to the controversies over the 2014 and 2018 elections.

Still, the commission wants to take the challenge of holding the next parliamentary polls in a credible manner, he said while addressing the inaugural session of a training workshop for the Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) at the Electoral Training Institute on Sunday.

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal noted that controversies and criticism are not a rare phenomenon in the electoral process here.