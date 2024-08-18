Sheikh Hasina faces lawsuit over killings of 2 students in Dhaka
A case was filed on Sunday against former prime minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina and 12 others over the murder of two students in capital's Sutrapur area during the recent anti-discrimination students' movement.
The 12 other accused are: former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Mohammad Hasan Mahmud, Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, former inspector general of police (IGP) Abdullah Al Mamun, Syed Nurul Islam, Harun Ur Rashid, Biplob Kumar and Habibur Rahman.
Another 200-250 unnamed people, including leaders and activists of Awami League and its front organizations, were made accused in the case.
One Nasrin Begum filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Torikul Islam over the killing of Kobi Nazrul Govt College student Ikram Hossain Kawser and Shaheed Suhrawardi College student Omar Faruk.
The two students were gunned down in separate incidents by police and Awami League goons as they were staging protests along with hundreds of others in front of Kobi Nazrul Govt College and Shaheed Suhrawardi College on 19 July.