Sheikh Hasina faces lawsuit over killings of 2 students in Dhaka

A case was filed on Sunday against former prime minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina and 12 others over the murder of two students in capital's Sutrapur area during the recent anti-discrimination students' movement.

The 12 other accused are: former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Mohammad Hasan Mahmud, Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, former inspector general of police (IGP) Abdullah Al Mamun, Syed Nurul Islam, Harun Ur Rashid, Biplob Kumar and Habibur Rahman.