Cyclone Remal: Landslide feared in five districts

Landslides may occur at various places in five districts – Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Rangamati, Bandarban and Khagrachhari – due to heavy rainfall under the influence of the severe cyclonic storm Remal has advanced further northward over the Northwest Bay.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said this in their special weather bulletin No.11 Sunday.

BMD said all divisions of the country may experience heavy rainfall with gusty or squally wind.