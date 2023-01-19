PM urges versities to raise development funds thru alumni associations

Mentioning that each university has an alumni association, Sheikh Hasina said through this association they can raise their own funds for the development of the universities and implement development projects for the welfare of their students.
Stressing on maintaining good relations between teachers and students, she said, apart from the studies, every student has to be groomed as a time-befitting person for the development of the country.
The prime minister said that the students of Bangladesh are very talented and if they are given a little chance, they can bring a higher degree from abroad after completing their university studies.
To this end, she called upon the university teachers to be more responsible and attentive to develop the students as competent human resources.
She said the university has to develop each student as golden boys and girls to fulfil the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The head of government said that university students should be engaged in sports, cultural activities and creative activities in addition to their studies so that they stay away from terrorism and militancy.
For this, she urged the authorities concerned to take the initiative to resume the inter-university sports competition.
Mentioning that there were jingles of weapons in universities once upon a time, she said when Awami League came to power, there was no jingle of weapons on the university campus, rather terrorism and militancy in the country have been controlled with an iron hand.
Pointing out that the government has given importance to skill development of youth, the prime minister said that steps have been taken to ensure that the youth can become entrepreneurs and provide jobs to others instead of chasing jobs after studying.
She said that whenever the Awami League comes to power, the rate and quality of education increase in the country.
In this context, she mentioned that her government has given importance to the development of education, research, production and excellence as well as skill development.
At the same time, the prime minister said that the government is gradually pulling the country towards industrialization by maintaining the balances of the environment.
Sheikh Hasina said that the government has developed Digital Bangladesh under the guidance of her information and communication technology affairs advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy.
She said that Joy is encouraging the young generation to become self-reliant, through Yong Bangla and CRI.
The premier expressed her determination to build a developed, prosperous and smart Bangladesh by 2041 by maintaining the continuity of development in the country.
In the event, the vice-chancellors of different public universities highlighted various problems of their respective institutions and the prime minister assured them of solving those problems in phases.
Education minister Dipu Moni and deputy minister for education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury were present.
Prime minister's principal secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah conducted the event.