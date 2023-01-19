PM urges versities to raise development funds thru alumni associations

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today urged the university authorities to raise funds through their respective alumni associations for development and welfare activities, reports BSS.

"Raise your (universities) own fund through the alumni associations for the development and welfare work of the universities," she was quoted as saying at a meeting of the standing committee members of the Bangladesh University Council (BUC) at her official residence Ganabhaban.

The BUC has been formed by the vice-chancellors of the public universities of Bangladesh.

Prime minister's deputy press secretary K M Shakhawat Moon briefed reporters after the meeting.