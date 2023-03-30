Dollar crunch: Supply shortage from domestic gas fields

The government stopped the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the open market in July last year due to shortage of dollar reserves in the country. Imports have resumed since last February after seven months. Now the supply of gas from domestic gas fields is at risk. Gas bill dues have been increasing due to the dollar crunch. According to the contract, the US multinational company Chevron can stop the gas supply anytime.

Sources from Bangladesh Oil, Gas, Mineral Resources Corporation—Petrobangla and presently the country's largest gas producer, Chevron, say that according to the contract, the gas bill must be paid within 30 days of submitting bills. If the bill is late, a penalty of 4.5 per cent per day will be charged. Chevron can stop gas production if the bill is overdue for 6 months.

Chevron now supplies more than 60 per cent of the gas generated from domestic fields. The company is supplying this gas daily by producing it from three gas fields of the country. Chevron started gas production in the country as a contractor in 1995. Bills started to overdue from last September. As of last month (February), the arrears amounted at 170 million dollars (about 18 billion taka).