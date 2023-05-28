Rohingya Case: OIC Secretary General seeks support from member states

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) secretary general Hissein Brahim Taha has urged the member states to do more and help the Gambia with funds to run the case in the International Court of Justice on Rohingya genocide.

“We call upon all OIC member states to join them in this case and give support to this fund created by OIC. This case is a top priority for us,” the OIC secretary general told reporters after his meeting with foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Sunday.

He said despite not being a big or rich country Gambia put lots of efforts in addressing the atrocities.