Govt forms 5-member committee to investigate last three national polls

The government has formed a five-member committee, headed by Justice Shamim Hasnain, former judge of the High Court Division, to investigate the allegations raised over the last three Jatiya Sangsad elections and to make recommendations to hold fair election in the future.

The Cabinet Division issued a notification in this regard today. It will come into immediate effect.

The committee has been asked to submit its report to the government by 30 September, 2025.