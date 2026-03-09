Paul Kapur emphasises implementation of trade deal, other key issues

Paul Kapur, the United States Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, emphasised regional cooperation as well as advancing bilateral relations between Dhaka and Washington during his first visit to Bangladesh.

He also conveyed messages about implementing the trade agreement reached during the tenure of the interim government and speeding up the repatriation of Bangladeshi citizens who have become undocumented in the United States.

A few months after the long-ruling party, the Awami League, was ousted from power in August 2024 following a mass uprising, Republicans came to power in the United States after winning the election.

After Donald Trump assumed office as president, Paul Kapur replaced Donald Lu as the US Assistant Secretary of State, a position that is widely discussed in the political arena of the subcontinent.

Having taken office in October, Kapur’s first visit to Dhaka therefore drew significant interest.