Hundreds of fishing boats return to shore in Sunderbans

Coastal fishermen in Khulna’s Sunderbans adjacent Koyra upazila have returned to the shore with their fishing boats on Saturday as the Bay of Bengal is getting increasingly turbulent as the cyclone Mocha inches closer to making impact.

On Saturday morning, 50 or so fishing boats were docked at the Sutiya Bazar launch terminal, near the Kashiabad upazila forest station. The fishermen of those boats said that the water level of the rivers and other water bodies inside the Sunderbans is on the rise.

Maharajpur, Koyra’s fisherman Zakir Hossain said, he and his fellow fishermen were in the Sunderbans with the permission of the forest department. But the rivers inside Sunderbans had more waves than usual. Upon hearing the weather forecast, they returned to the coast.