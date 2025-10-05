Those behind ‘bearded Asura’ incidents under investigation: Home Adviser

Home affairs adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said that investigations are underway into the incidents of “attaching beards to faces of Asura” at Durga Puja pavilions across the country this year.

A total of 793 such incidents were reported nationwide, he confirmed, adding that general diaries (GDs) have been filed with local police stations, though no arrests have yet been made.

Speaking to newspersons on Sunday after a meeting of the Core Committee on Law and Order at the Ministry of Home Affairs in the Secretariat, the adviser said that religious leaders were immediately informed of the incidents and discussions were held with them.