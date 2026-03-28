BGB deployed in 9 districts to prevent fuel hoarding

According to the statement, BGB has been deployed nationwide under instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs. To ensure the security of the depots, temporary base camps have been set up away from unit headquarters under a structured operational plan.

At these camps, BGB personnel, led by an officer, are carrying out duties to enforce supervision, administrative control, and strict security measures.

The statement further said that since the morning of 25 March, BGB has been deployed at one depot in Dhaka district, two in Kurigram district, three in Rangpur district, three in Rajshahi district, two in Sylhet district, three in Moulvibazar district, three in Cumilla district, one in Brahmanbaria district and one in Sunamganj district - a total of 19 depots across nine districts.