BGB deployed in 9 districts to prevent fuel hoarding
In the context of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, and amid a global fuel shortage and rising prices, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has been deployed at 19 depots across nine districts to prevent hoarding of fuel oil in the country.
At the same time, the force is working to maintain discipline in fuel distribution and ensure uninterrupted supply. This information was disclosed in a BGB press release issued at around 11:30 am today, Saturday.
According to the statement, BGB has been deployed nationwide under instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs. To ensure the security of the depots, temporary base camps have been set up away from unit headquarters under a structured operational plan.
At these camps, BGB personnel, led by an officer, are carrying out duties to enforce supervision, administrative control, and strict security measures.
The statement further said that since the morning of 25 March, BGB has been deployed at one depot in Dhaka district, two in Kurigram district, three in Rangpur district, three in Rajshahi district, two in Sylhet district, three in Moulvibazar district, three in Cumilla district, one in Brahmanbaria district and one in Sunamganj district - a total of 19 depots across nine districts.
The statement added that intelligence surveillance has been intensified to deal with any untoward situation. In coordination with depot authorities, immediate and effective measures are being taken to prevent illegal hoarding and sale of fuel, as well as to avert sabotage.
Additionally, patrols have been increased, including river patrols, searches at checkpoints, and enhanced intelligence monitoring in border areas to prevent the smuggling of fuel across the border. Vehicles used in import and export, including trucks and lorries, are also being regularly inspected.