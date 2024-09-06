EU releases €1.1 million emergency assistance for flood victims in Bangladesh
The Commission has released €1.1 million in humanitarian aid after devastating floods hit Bangladesh in recent weeks. This funding complements the ongoing distribution of hygiene and sanitary items, shelter tools, and kitchen sets from EU-funded emergency stockpiles, stated a press release.
The funding announced today, Friday comes in addition to over €33.5 million already allocated in EU humanitarian assistance to Bangladesh in 2024. This assistance mainly funded support to Rohingya refugees living in Cox's Bazar, but also the response to other emergencies in the country, such as heatwaves, cyclones and flooding, as well as anticipatory actions.
Commissioner for crisis management Janez Lenarčič said, “The floods in Bangladesh have had a devastating impact on the affected communities. We are making European Union funding available and have released contingency stocks that will help our humanitarian partners save lives during this emergency.”