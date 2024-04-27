Ethiopian Airlines, Air China start Bangladesh operation from May: CAAB

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has decided to take all preparations to facilitate flight operations of two new foreign carriers - Ethiopian Airlines and Air China - to and from Bangladesh from the next month (May).

"We have started taking our preparation to facilitate Ethiopian Airlines and Air China to operate flights from next month as part of our goal to turn Bangladesh into an aviation hub," CAAB chairman Air Vice Marshal Mafidur Rahman told BSS on Saturday.

The CAAB has already sent a letter to the civil aviation and tourism ministry in this regard and informed Biman Bangladesh Airlines to facilitate ground handling services for the new two airlines.

The Ethiopian Airlines has also taken its preparation to commence flight between Addis Ababa and Dhaka from next month while Chinese state-owned carrier Air China is set to establish direct Beijing-Dhaka-Beijing flight for the first time.