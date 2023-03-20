Next target to be developed country after LDC graduation: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday put emphasis on formulating a new long-term export policy considering country's graduation to developing country from LDC after 2026, reports UNB.

"We will get some opportunities after graduating to a developing country from the LDC in 2026. We need to plan now how we will utilise those opportunities to make our economy stronger and develop the country," she said.

The prime minister said this while speaking at the 11th meeting of the National Committee on Export at her official residence Ganabhaban.

She said that after graduating to a developing nation the next move will be to become a developed economy.