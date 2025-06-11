DGHS issues 11-point guideline to curb coronavirus transmission
With coronavirus cases rising globally and a new sub-variant spreading locally, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has issued an 11-point directive to prevent further transmission.
Director general of DGHS Md Abu Jafar outlined an 11-point directive at a press conference addressing the current coronavirus situation in the country on Wednesday afternoon.
He stated that transmission rates have increased and several new sub-variants have been identified. To curb the spread via international travellers, relevant authorities have been instructed to enhance monitoring and enforce health protocols at all land, sea, and airport IHR desks nationwide.
To raise health awareness, the Directorate General of Health Services has issued guidelines for the public to prevent coronavirus transmission:
1. Avoid gatherings whenever possible; if attending, wear a mask.
2. Use a mask to protect yourself from respiratory illnesses.
3. Cover your nose and mouth with your elbow or a tissue when sneezing or coughing.
4. Dispose of used tissues immediately in a covered bin.
5. Wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer for at least 20 seconds.
6. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unclean hands.
7. Keep a minimum distance of three feet from infected individuals.
Guidelines for suspected patients:
1. Stay at home until fully recovered if you have fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.
2. Instruct the patient to wear a mask to cover their nose and mouth.
3. Caregivers should also wear masks as a precaution.
4. If necessary, contact the nearest hospital or call the IEDCR helpline at 01401-196293 or the Health Helpline at 16263.
The preparations of various government ministries and agencies, including the health and family welfare ministry, have also been highlighted. It states that preparations are ongoing through coordination among relevant government bodies for all Covid-19 related matters, including coronavirus testing (RT-PCR, Rapid Antigen Test), vaccination, treatment management guidelines, medicines, medical-grade oxygen, essential equipment (such as High-Flow Nasal Cannula and ventilators), ICU and HDU facilities, designated Covid-dedicated hospitals, and necessary protective gear for healthcare workers (KN95 masks, PPE, face shields, etc.).