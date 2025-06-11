DGHS issues 11-point guideline to curb coronavirus transmission

With coronavirus cases rising globally and a new sub-variant spreading locally, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has issued an 11-point directive to prevent further transmission.

Director general of DGHS Md Abu Jafar outlined an 11-point directive at a press conference addressing the current coronavirus situation in the country on Wednesday afternoon.

He stated that transmission rates have increased and several new sub-variants have been identified. To curb the spread via international travellers, relevant authorities have been instructed to enhance monitoring and enforce health protocols at all land, sea, and airport IHR desks nationwide.