Uttoron advanced welding lab inaugurated in Khulna Shipyard

Uttoron - Skills for better life project recently organised an inauguration ceremony for advanced welding training facilities situated in Khulna Shipyard, Khulna, said a press release.

In 2021, Uttoron signed an agreement with Khulna Shipyard to launch advanced welding training and an advanced welding lab for the first time in Bangladesh. The new advanced welding lab will support young people in enhancing their welding abilities.