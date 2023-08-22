BNP leader dies at DMCH after falling ill in central jail 

A local-level leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), who was in police custody due to his involvement in a case related to vandalism, has passed away at Dhaka Medical College Hospital Monday afternoon, UNB reports.

The deceased, identified as Md Abul Bashar, 36, held the position of joint secretary within BNP's West Malibagh unit.

Bashar was admitted to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Monday (21 August) at 2:15 pm after falling ill while in custody at Dhaka Central Jail (Keraniganj). Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead by medical professionals.