BNP leader dies at DMCH after falling ill in central jail 

A local-level leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), who was in police custody due to his involvement in a case related to vandalism, has passed away at Dhaka Medical College Hospital Monday afternoon, UNB reports.
The deceased, identified as Md Abul Bashar, 36, held the position of joint secretary within BNP's West Malibagh unit.
Bashar was admitted to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Monday (21 August) at 2:15 pm after falling ill while in custody at Dhaka Central Jail (Keraniganj). Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead by medical professionals.
Bashar's wife has alleged that he was apprehended by the police on 26 July from outside Malibagh’s Saphena General and Dental Hospital in the capital, just two days prior to a BNP rally in Nayapaltan.
"My husband was involved in BNP politics. He was arrested on 26 July by Ramna police,” Soma Begum, the wife of the deceased said.
“This afternoon, I got the news that Bashar had fallen ill in jail and had suffered a stroke. Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital from jail on Monday afternoon. When I heard the news, I went to the hospital and found him dead.”
"My husband was healthy and had no disease. So how did he die? I demand a fair investigation and trial,” she said.
Confirming the matter, Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, said the body has been kept at DMCH morgue for autopsy.