Court orders seizure of flats, land, plots of Nafeez Sarafat family

According to ACC and court sources, the commission's deputy director, Masudur Rahman, filed a petition with the court, seeking the attachment of the immovable properties held by the three individuals.

Hearing arguments on the petition, the court ordered the authorities concerned to seize properties of the particular individuals. PP Mahmud Hosain Jahangir argued in favour of the petition at the court.

As per the ACC submissions at the court, Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat owns 10 flats in Dhaka, including Gulshan, and a 20-storey residence in Gulshan-2. He also owns a seven-and-a-half katha plot in Purbachal and 25 kathas of land in Gazipur and Badda.