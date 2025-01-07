Court orders seizure of flats, land, plots of Nafeez Sarafat family
A court has ordered seizure of some 22 flats, two houses, and all plots and land owned by Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, former chairman of Padma Bank (previous Farmers Bank), his wife Anjuman Ara Shaheed, and son Chowdhury Raheeb Safwan Sarafat.
Dhaka metropolitan senior special judge Zakir Hossain passed the order on Tuesday, responding to a petition by the anti-corruption commission (ACC), said the anti-graft watchdog’s public prosecutor (PP) Mahmud Hossain Jahangir.
According to ACC and court sources, the commission's deputy director, Masudur Rahman, filed a petition with the court, seeking the attachment of the immovable properties held by the three individuals.
Hearing arguments on the petition, the court ordered the authorities concerned to seize properties of the particular individuals. PP Mahmud Hosain Jahangir argued in favour of the petition at the court.
As per the ACC submissions at the court, Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat owns 10 flats in Dhaka, including Gulshan, and a 20-storey residence in Gulshan-2. He also owns a seven-and-a-half katha plot in Purbachal and 25 kathas of land in Gazipur and Badda.
Meanwhile, his wife Anjuman Ara Shaheed owns five flats in Dhaka, a four-storey residence on a seven-and-a-half katha plot in the Bashundhara residential area, and 13 kathas of land. Their son Chowdhury Raheeb Safwan Sarafat owns seven flats in different areas of Dhaka.
In its submission to the court, the ACC noted that Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat allegedly embezzled Tk 8.87 billion by defrauding clients and using his position.