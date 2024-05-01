Prioritise labourers' welfare relinquishing lavishness: PM Hasina to industry owners

She also reminded the labourers not to do any activity being influenced by any other that lead to damage of the mills and factories which bring them work and scope to earn their bread.

"And such way, the labourers sometimes actually make damage to them, their families, the country and the owners of the factories," she said.

The prime minister said there are some hired people in Bangladesh who are always out to bring the workers to the streets in any lame excuse.

She said the labourers have to keep one thing in mind that the owners have built factories to get benefit while at the same time; the owners also have to focus on the welfare of the workers.

"I want the industrial production to increase for the overall development of Bangladesh maintaining good relations between the owners and labourers," she added.