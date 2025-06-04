Mujibnagar Govt members, including Bangabandhu, Tajuddin ‘valiant freedom fighters’, others are ‘associates’

Mujibnagar Government members including Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Tajuddin Ahmed are ‘valiant freedom fighters’, while others are ‘associates’.

The members of the Mujibnagar Government, which was formed on 10 April 1971, during the great liberation war, will be recognised as ‘valiant freedom fighters,’ while people who assisted in the formation of the Mujibnagar Government will be considered ‘associates of the liberation war.’

The Ministry of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs issued the amended Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka) Ordinance on Tuesday night, changing the definition of freedom fighter.

