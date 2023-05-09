PM Hasina leaves London for home ending 15-day foreign visit

The flight is scheduled to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 9:30 am on Tuesday.

Earlier, on 4 May, the prime minister arrived in the London in the third leg of her tri-nation visit to attend the coronation of Charles III and his wife Camilla as the King and the Queen of the United Kingdom (UK) and the other Commonwealth realms from Washington DC.

During her stay in the UK, Sheikh Hasina attended the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

In London, Sheikh Hasina had interaction with King Charles III, and a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

British Foreign Minister James Cleverly along with his wife Susannah Sparks also called on her at her place of residence, the Claridge Hotel in London.

The prime minister attended a dinner in honour of her hosted by Bangladesh high commissioner to the UK at the Foyer Private Dining Room of Claridge Hotel on the same day.