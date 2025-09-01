Nearly 1,500 Indian VISAs being issued daily, priority on medical and emergency VISA

India is issuing VISA to 1,500 Bangladeshis daily on average. The country is prioritising medical and other emergency VISAs. However, India has totally shut down issuing tourist VISAs to Bangladeshi citizens.

Currently, the Indian authorities are issuing VISAs from five centres and have closed relevant operations in the remaining 11 other centres considering security issues. An Indian diplomatic source disclosed this to four media outlets Monday afternoon.

The diplomatic source further said that Indian VISAs are being issued from Indian VISA application centres (IVAC) in Dhaka, Sylhet, Chattogram, Khulna and Rajshahi. However, VISA application centres in Barishal, Jashore, Satkhira, Noakhali, Brahmanbaria, Cumilla, Bogura, Thakurgaon, Kushtia, Rangpur and Mymensingh are closed now.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, a relevant diplomat said four Indian VISA application centres were vandalised following the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August last year. Apart from that, protests were held in front of the VISA application centre in Dhaka and the Indian Cultural Centre in the capital’s Dhanmondi was vandalised which created a security concern.