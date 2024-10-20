India not to open tourist visa for Bangladeshis anytime soon

“The visas are being issued to those who need them on an emergency basis. Because we have short human resources. It would be possible to resume this (issuing tourist visa) when our activities become normal. But now medical visas are being given to those who need them urgently. Apart from this, we are giving priority to those who are applying for a third country visa going to India.”

Newspersons also asked him whether the issue of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina staying in India was discussed with the foreign secretary. Pranay Verma said that this was not discussed. “Today’s meeting was a regular meeting.”

The Indian high commissioner stressed on maintaining stable, positive and constructive relations with Bangladesh.

He said they want the interdependence between the countries to increase. Bangladesh depends on India and India depends on Bangladesh. That is, they are dependent on each other. “We want it to grow. We are committed to working with the Government of Bangladesh for the sake of development and security. We basically discussed how we can take those things forward.”