‘Chinese contractors enter subtly but take over in strong grips’

The project is being implemented under the G2G (Government to Government) initiative with China. Chinese government will pay Tk 109.50 billion out of the total cost of Tk 175 billion. The government has to pay 2.4 per cent of interest on principal loan, service and commitment charges (commitment fee).
Ahsan Mansur questioned whether the cost of the Dhaka-Ashulia highway will be limited to Tk 175 billion till the end, and said that the Chinese contractors enter subtly but then take over in strong grips. He meant that Chinese companies show lower costs while taking contracts and but later the cost soars. They commit this by colluding with government officials.
He said contractors from Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) do not get contract work in Bangladesh as they do not pay bribe due to strict rules.
In Dhaka-Ashulia Expressway project, the government will not have to repay the principal interest and principal for the first five years. However, the country will have to pay commitment fee. The entire amount will have to be repaid in instalments in the next 15 years from May, 2027. World Bank, JICA and ADB loans usually have a grace period of 10 years.
Regarding the grace period of the loan, Ahsan Mansur said the grace period and payment period of Chinese loan are short. Whereas, at times the period extends to maximum 30 to 40 years for loans from World Bank or other organisations. Therefore, loans from other source cost less than from China.
Ahsan Mansur pointed out that projects done with Chinese loans see mixed experiences. He said that a busy road has almost been stalled for ages due to the BRT project. People have been suffering immensely. There has been no respite. Even in developed countries, big projects are taken up but they arrange alternative facilities for the people. Not only the contractors, but those who are in charge of managing the projects, are also responsible for the failure.
Citing a new big project should be well-thought-out while taking up during economic crisis, Ahsan Mansur said, “I do not approve of the projects like Rooppur, Padma bridge rail link or Cox’s Bazar rail project. However, the Dhaka-Ashulia expressway needs to be constructed.”