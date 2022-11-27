‘Chinese contractors enter subtly but take over in strong grips’

The project is being implemented under the G2G (Government to Government) initiative with China. Chinese government will pay Tk 109.50 billion out of the total cost of Tk 175 billion. The government has to pay 2.4 per cent of interest on principal loan, service and commitment charges (commitment fee).

Ahsan Mansur questioned whether the cost of the Dhaka-Ashulia highway will be limited to Tk 175 billion till the end, and said that the Chinese contractors enter subtly but then take over in strong grips. He meant that Chinese companies show lower costs while taking contracts and but later the cost soars. They commit this by colluding with government officials.

He said contractors from Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) do not get contract work in Bangladesh as they do not pay bribe due to strict rules.