Bangladesh-Japan relations turn into strategic partnership: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said Bangladesh and Japan have successfully elevated the bilateral relations to a "Strategic Partnership" from the existing "Comprehensive Partnership".

The prime minister made the remarks in a joint statement after the exchanging of several instruments signed between the two sides following bilateral talks with her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo.