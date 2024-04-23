Bangladesh and Qatar sign five agreements, five MoUs

Bangladesh and Qatar today, Tuesday signed five agreements and five memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to enhance mutual cooperation between the two countries.

The agreements are: avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect of taxes in income between Bangladesh and Qatar, cooperation in legal field between the government of Bangladesh and State of Qatar, maritime transport between the two countries, promotion and protection of mutual investment, and establishment of the Bangladesh-Qatar joint business council.

Five MoUs include cooperation in the field of manpower employment (labour), cooperation in the field of ports (MWANI Qatar and Chattogram port authority), cooperation in the field of education, higher education and scientific research, cooperation in youth and sports, and cooperation in diplomatic training.

Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina witnessed the signing ceremony held at Prime Minister Office (PMO) here.