Police Reform Commission
Police's immediately implementable proposals stalled for 4 reasons
The Police Reform Commission formed by the interim government recommended over a hundred reforms.
Among these, the police have implemented 11 out of 18 recommendations identified by the government as immediately implementable.
The rest have been stalled for four reasons.
The Police Headquarters has prepared a report on the progress of implementing the reform proposals.
The report shows that four recommendations could not be implemented due to lack of funds. Five remain pending because they involve multiple ministries. Some recommendations require more time to be fully implemented due to limited practice and institutional readiness.
One particular recommendation—that no one outside the named accused in a case (FIR) may be arrested without a court order—has been deemed impractical. The police argue that it is often not possible to include the names of all suspects involved in a crime when filing a case. During investigation, new individuals’ involvement often becomes clear. If such suspects are not arrested immediately, they might flee. Therefore, the recommendation is considered unrealistic.
On 13 March, the Advisory Council of the interim government decided to implement the police’s immediately actionable reform proposals. Subsequently, the Cabinet Division sent these proposals to the home ministry. In late June, the ministry instructed the Police Headquarters to begin implementation.
When asked about the matter, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam told Prothom Alo that the relevant units have been instructed to implement the immediately actionable recommendations. He said that full implementation of some reforms requires training and continued practice among members, which is underway. For other recommendations, the police have sought the cooperation of the ministries concerned.
Required fund
Four reform recommendations have been stalled due to financial constraints, one of them only partially. The Reform Commission had recommended that every police station must have a separate interrogation room enclosed with transparent glass for questioning detainees or suspects in remand. The Police Headquarters has assessed that this recommendation cannot be implemented immediately. A proposal to set up transparent-glass interrogation rooms in all police stations has already been sent to the Public Security Division of the home ministry.
Another recommendation was to ensure the cleanliness of police station lockups and court holding cells under police supervision. Additionally, the commission advised improving the quality of humane treatment and cleanliness in the vehicles used to transport detainees between the court and the jail.
According to the police’s assessment, these activities are being carried out to the best of their ability with existing manpower, and supervision by senior officers has been strengthened. The cleaning work in lockups and court cells is being handled through outsourced staff. Sixty-five proposals are currently awaiting approval from the Ministry of Finance to authorise outsourcing services for 2,809 posts.
Once approved, these recommendations can be implemented quickly. Moreover, a requisition for new prisoner vans to improve humane transport services for detainees will be sent soon.
Another recommendation of the commission stated that there should be no reluctance or delay in registering First Information Reports (FIRs). The police noted that this issue is partly financial and added that the directive is already being implemented. A feasibility study has begun to introduce an online FIR system. The Police Headquarters has already sent a proposal to the ministry to amend the Code of Criminal Procedure, highlighting the necessity of online FIR registration.
The Reform Commission also recommended incorporating advanced technology, including body-worn cameras, during the process of filing cases. The police assessed this as not immediately implementable but confirmed that a related proposal has been submitted.
The commission further suggested ensuring the use of body-worn or CCTV cameras during regular vehicle inspections or roadside checkpoints. In response, the police reported that a proposal to integrate advanced technologies, including body-worn cameras, into traffic management has already been submitted.
Stalled due to complexity
Implementation of five immediately actionable recommendations has been delayed due to involvement of multiple ministries and lack of established practice. The Reform Commission had proposed that female suspects must be questioned with due decency in the presence of female police officers.
The police report that female suspects are currently being interrogated with proper decorum in the presence of female officers, and relevant training is ongoing. However, full implementation of this recommendation requires additional personnel. To address this, the police proposed recruiting 1,000 female officers. Additionally, a directive creating 4,000 ASI (Assistant Sub-Inspector) posts includes a plan to assign one female ASI to each of the 664 police stations.
Another recommendation mandated that registering a General Diary (GD) at a police station should be compulsory—no one should be refused if they wish to file one. The Police Headquarters has stated that efforts are underway to introduce an online GD system in all stations, alongside a public awareness campaign.
11 recommendations implemented
The latest assessment by the Police Headquarters indicates that 11 of the Reform Commission’s immediately actionable recommendations have been implemented. Among these is the provision that if allegations of human rights violations arise against law enforcement agencies or at their instigation, the head of the respective agency can personally order an investigation. A dedicated cell has been set up in the agency head’s office for this purpose.
Effective measures have been taken to implement appellate division directives regarding arrest, search, and interrogation procedures. Instructions are being followed to ensure the presence of an executive magistrate, a local government representative, or a respected local person when conducting house searches at night (from sunset to sunrise). Circle officers and police superintendents regularly monitor case registration and investigation activities at stations.
The commission also recommended disciplinary action against investigating officers if complaints are filed in fake or ghost cases against non-residents, deceased, or innocent individuals. The police have confirmed that this directive is being followed.
Supervision has been strengthened to prevent filing cases in the name of unknown suspects. While it is not always possible to know all suspects’ names, supervisory officers remain vigilant to prevent harassment of innocent individuals.
Following the reform recommendations, instructions have been enforced to prevent portraying anyone as a criminal in the media until proven guilty in court. Senior officers’ oversight has been intensified in case registration, record management, and charge-sheet preparation.
Job verification
According to the Reform Commission’s recommendation, it is now the responsibility of the hiring organisation to verify a candidate’s educational qualifications, certificates, and mark sheets. This will no longer be part of police verification.
The police have stated that, following the recommendation, the practice of verifying political ideology has been abolished. However, if someone is involved in activities against independence, sovereignty, or territorial integrity, or has been convicted by a court, this will be noted in the verification report.
Police verification for employment is also being conducted within a maximum period of one month, as instructed.
Police commission not formed
Since the beginning of the reform process, the police have demanded an end to political interference in recruitment, promotion, and postings, and the establishment of effective autonomy for the force. For this, an independent Police Commission was necessary. Yet, the commission has still not been formed, which has stalled the implementation of many reform proposals, including immediately actionable ones.
A committee led by legal advisor Professor Asif Nazrul, with other advisors, has now drafted the structure and functions of a Police Commission. The draft proposes creating a nine-member autonomous commission headed by a retired judge from the Appellate Division.
However, recruitment, transfers, and promotions will remain under the Ministry of Home Affairs, with the commission only formulating policies and giving recommendations. Those involved believe that even with this process, the police will not be free from political influence.
Need for swift action
Former IGP Mohammad Nurul Huda told Prothom Alo that the core of police reform is effective autonomy. For this, swift action is needed to form an independent Police Commission. Once the commission is established, the rest of the reform process will become easier.
Nurul Huda noted that even a year after the interim government was formed, an independent Police Commission has not been created, indicating a lack of government commitment. Therefore, priority must be given to forming a Police Commission that considers the main issues of recruitment, promotion, and postings.