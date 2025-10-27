Police's immediately implementable proposals stalled for 4 reasons

The Police Reform Commission formed by the interim government recommended over a hundred reforms.

Among these, the police have implemented 11 out of 18 recommendations identified by the government as immediately implementable.

The rest have been stalled for four reasons.

The Police Headquarters has prepared a report on the progress of implementing the reform proposals.

The report shows that four recommendations could not be implemented due to lack of funds. Five remain pending because they involve multiple ministries. Some recommendations require more time to be fully implemented due to limited practice and institutional readiness.

One particular recommendation—that no one outside the named accused in a case (FIR) may be arrested without a court order—has been deemed impractical. The police argue that it is often not possible to include the names of all suspects involved in a crime when filing a case. During investigation, new individuals’ involvement often becomes clear. If such suspects are not arrested immediately, they might flee. Therefore, the recommendation is considered unrealistic.