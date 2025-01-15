Reform commission to propose independent police commission

The police reform commission is set to make a proposal to form an independent commission for the police department. According to the draft report of the commission, Bangladesh Police would be run through this commission. Two members each from the governing party and the opposition will be members of the commission.

Sources from the police reform commission informed this to Prothom Alo.

Four reform commissions, including the police reform commission, will submit their reports to the interim government’s chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus today, Wednesday. The three other commissions to submit the reports are on the constitution, electoral system and anti-corruption, Chief Adviser’s Office sources said.