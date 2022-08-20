Foreign minister’s words are degrading for the country

While attending a Janmashtami event on Thursday in Chattogram, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said that during his recent visit to India, he had requested them to do everything that was needed to keep the present government in power in Bangladesh.

With an India visit scheduled for prime minister Sheikh Hasina next month, this remark by the foreign minister has sparked off strong reaction amount various quarters. Former diplomats and analysts feel that the foreign minister’s statement is not only embarrassing for the diplomats of the two countries, but humiliating for Bangladesh too.

This statement by the foreign minister has created a stir in the country’s political arena too. Various parties have been reacting sharply and angrily to his words. Many contend that this has tarnished the image of the country.