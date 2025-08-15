Facebook could be fined up to Tk 3b for failing to comply with govt orders

Such provisions are included in the draft of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance 2025. The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has sent this proposal to the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications already. However, it is still in the proposal stage and has not been finalised yet.

During the ousted Awami League government’s term, social media platforms were kept under strict surveillance. Controversial provisions of the Information and Communication Technology Act, the Digital Security Act, and the Cyber Security Act were used to control people’s freedom of speech online. Several elements of the BTRC’s new proposal appear similar in nature.

Free speech and technology rights advocates say that if such provisions are retained in the law, the same scope for misuse would be created as before.

On 28 July, the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications instructed the BTRC to prepare proposals for amending and updating the Telecommunications Act 2001. In response, the BTRC submitted a proposal to the ministry last Tuesday, suggesting a number of amendments to it.

The proposal calls for repealing the amendments to the Telecommunications Act 2001 from 2010, which would remove the ministry’s scope to intervene in BTRC’s activities.