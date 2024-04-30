Question arises over the necessity of new telecommunication act with little change

The government has prepared a draft of the new telecommunication act. Except for a tad bit change everything from the present act has been included in the draft. There’s no explanation in the draft about why the act is being prepared anew.

Plus, questions have been raised about some of the changes that have been brought in the draft. The posts and telecommunications division has prepared this draft of the new telecommunication act, 2024.

Regarding the objective of the act, the draft right in the beginning states that for the development of telecommunication system and regulation of telecommunication service in Bangladesh it is necessary to make rules for the establishment of an independent commission including the transfer of powers, activities and responsibilities of the ministry to the commission alongside other relative matters. That’s why this act.

When Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulation Act, 2001 was enacted more than a decade ago, the same objective was mentioned there. It has already been 12 years of the independent commission being formed.

What are the challenges the government is facing while working under the existing law that a new act has to be formed, experts have raised that question. Plus, there rose a criticism about the government forming a new act relating to this, despite there being many other acts.