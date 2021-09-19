BTRC approves IP-based data services only for licensed ISPs

The Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission (BTRC) in a statement on Sunday said it only approves the IP based data services (Streaming Service, IP-TV, Video-on-Demand) for the licensed ISPs.

Noting that the Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) is the process of broadcasting contents, aired on televisions, using the Internet Protocol Network, the statement said ISP operators approved by the BTRC for IPTV service could show the broadcasts of satellite TV channels approved by the ministry of Information and Broadcasting only to their subscribers through the Internet.