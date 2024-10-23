India seeks stable relationship with Bangladesh: Verma

Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma has said India will continue to seek a ‘stable, positive and constructive’ relationship with Bangladesh built upon their interdependencies, in which people of both countries remain the main stakeholders.

Verma made the remarks while addressing the 2024 NDC course participants at Bangladesh National Defence College in Mirpur on 22 October.

He spoke about India’s foreign policy and development strategy, highlighting India’s growing engagement with the world to promote rules-based international order, reforms of global governance and interests of the Global South, as well as to serve India’s quest for inclusive, sustainable and rapid national development.

The envoy elucidated the long-term vision of Bangladesh-India relations under India’s foreign policy priorities of ‘Neighbourhood First’, ‘Act East Policy’, the SAGAR doctrine, as well as India’s Indo-Pacific Vision.