Buddha Purnima being celebrated today

He attained supreme enlightenment at the age of 35 and finally departed into “Mahanirvana” at the age of 80 in 483 BC.

The day is a public holiday in Bangladesh.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages greeting the Buddhist community on the occasion.

President Shahabuddin said, “Buddhist civilisation and its culture have been deeply intertwined with the people of Bengal since ancient times. Paharpur and Mainamati Shalban Bihar are its shining examples.”