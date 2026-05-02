PM arrives in Sylhet on daylong official tour
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman arrived in Sylhet today, Saturday morning, on a daylong tour to join several programmes, including inauguration of a canal excavation and the Notun Kuri Sports.
Prime minister's additional press secretary, Atikur Rahman Ruman said Tarique Rahman, accompanied by his wife Zubaida Rahman, landed at Osmani International Airport in Sylhet around 10:05 am on a domestic flight.
Earlier, the premier reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 9:15 am from his Gulshan residence. This is his first official visit to Sylhet since he assumed office as Prime Minister.
According to the tour schedule, Tarique Rahman will start his activities here by offering ziarats at the shrines of Hazrat Shahjalal (R) and Hazrat Shah Paran (R).
Later, the Prime Minister will attend a foundation laying ceremony of a project undertaken by Sylhet City Corporation to resolve waterlogging in the city at 11:00 am. The programme will be held at Chandni Ghat adjacent to Sylhet Circuit House. He will address a civic rally to be organised there.
The premier will inaugurate the re-excavation programme of the Baisha River located in Kashipur Union under Sylhet Sadar Upazila around 12:00 noon. Afterwards, he will offer Zuhr prayers and have lunch at the Circuit House.
In the afternoon, he will inaugurate ‘Notun Kuri Sports 2026’ at Sylhet Stadium at 3:00 pm. This is a new programme aimed at exploring sports talent among children and teenagers at the district level, which was part of BNP's election pledges.
Tarique Rahman is also scheduled to attend a party meeting at the Shilpakala Academy in Sylhet at 5:00 pm. The Prime Minister will return to Dhaka at night.
On 21 January, BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman formally launched his campaign for the 13th National Parliamentary Election from here. On that day, he delivered a speech at the Government Alia Madrasa ground here.