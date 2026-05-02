PM arrives in Sylhet on daylong official tour

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman arrived in Sylhet today, Saturday morning, on a daylong tour to join several programmes, including inauguration of a canal excavation and the Notun Kuri Sports.

Prime minister's additional press secretary, Atikur Rahman Ruman said Tarique Rahman, accompanied by his wife Zubaida Rahman, landed at Osmani International Airport in Sylhet around 10:05 am on a domestic flight.

Earlier, the premier reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 9:15 am from his Gulshan residence. This is his first official visit to Sylhet since he assumed office as Prime Minister.