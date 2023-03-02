'I will convey Bangladesh's love to Messi and the team'

Argentine foreign minister Santiago Cafiero expressed his hope that Messi would visit Bangladesh. "I have been received here with so much emotion and love, the Argentine national team will certainly feel that warmth manifold. Despite the busy schedule of the national team, Messi and the team would appreciate that warmth of the people in Bangladesh." he said.

The minister arrived in Dhaka on a three-day visit on Monday with the purpose of starting up the diplomatic mission of Argentina in Bangladesh. He spoke to Prothom Alo in an interview on Tuesday about opening the embassy in Dhaka and other issues.

Santiago Cafiero was aware through the media of how much the people of Bangladesh loved Argentina, despite being 17,000 km away, and how enthusiastic they were about the Argentine football team. To them, Argentina meant the blue and white jersey, it meant Maradona and it meant Messi.